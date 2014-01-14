Air Berlin demands at least 48 mln euros for Berlin airport delay

FRANKFURT, Jan 14 (Reuters) - German airline Air Berlin is demanding at least 48 million euros ($66 million) in damages related to the delayed opening of Berlin’s new airport, a court official said.

The case is due to be heard on Wednesday and a decision will come at a later date, a spokesman for the Potsdam court that is hearing the case said on Tuesday.

Already 20 years in the planning when construction began in 2006, the Berlin Brandenberg airport was originally due to open in 2011.

A new date of June 2012 was scrapped just three weeks ahead of the opening and the airport is now not expected to open until 2015 at the earliest, an embarrassment for a country that prides itself on its industrial efficiency.

Air Berlin, Germany’s second-biggest airline after Lufthansa and the largest carrier operating in Berlin, hopes to use the new airport to boost its long-haul routes in cooperation with new shareholder Etihad, the fast expanding Abu Dhabi-based airline.

Air Berlin declined to say exactly how much it is demanding in damages, saying the final amount depended on when the airport actually opened. Chief Executive Wolfgang Prock-Schauer had said on Monday that the airline would be open to an out-of-court settlement. ($1=0.7324 euros) (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)