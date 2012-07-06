FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air Berlin June passenger count down 5.0 pct
July 6, 2012

Air Berlin June passenger count down 5.0 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 6 (Reuters) - Air Berlin, the German airline partly owned by Gulf carrier Etihad, said passenger numbers fell 5.0 percent in June.

Germany’s second largest airline after Lufthansa carried 3.3 million passengers in June, it said on Friday.

Its load factor - how full its planes were - dropped by 1.0 percentage point to 79.03 percent, while the number of seats it offered fell 3.8 percent.

Air Berlin has been trying to shrink itself back to profitability by cutting routes, seats and delaying plane orders. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)

