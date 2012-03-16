UPDATE 2-Air Berlin sees cost-cuts boosting 2012 results

* Says 2012 earnings should improve yr-on-yr

* Says Q1 should already be up

* 2011 EBIT loss 247 mln euros vs Rtrs poll avg 185 mln

* Says 2011 sales 4.23 bln euros vs Rtrs poll of 4.2 bln (Recasts, adds details, background)

FRANKFURT, March 16 (Reuters) - Germany’s Air Berlin , part-owned by Abu Dhabi-based carrier Etihad, sees cost cuts improving its performance this year after soaring fuel prices and a new air travel tax led to a bigger loss for 2011.

“Air Berlin is now able, through major course corrections and other actions, to detect positive effects, and therefore to look to the future with optimism,” Chief Executive Hartmut Mehdorn said in a statement on Friday.

Results should already be better year-on-year for the quarter that ends in two weeks, as cost cuts start having an effect, Germany’s second-largest airline behind Lufthansa said.

Air Berlin, which has not posted an annual operating profit since 2007, is trying to shrink its way back to profitability after growing rapidly and racking up debt.

It is therefore cutting seats, unprofitable routes and has postponed plane orders in a bid to reduce operating costs by about 200 million euros this year.

It also announced plans to share its Dreamliner programme with Etihad, which raised its stake in Air Berlin to almost 30 percent in December.

Air Berlin said it expects its revenue per passenger to improve by 5 percent this year as the partnership with Etihad helps it fill more seats on its planes, and as it raises prices for plane tickets and increases fuel surcharges.

Cutting debt, which jumped to 813 million euros at the end of December from 489 million a year earlier, is also a key objective this year, Air Berlin said, adding initiatives to that end “are on the way”.

Air Berlin’s 2011 loss before interest and tax (EBIT) jumped to 247 million euros from 9.3 million a year earlier, worse than the 185 million average estimate in a Reuters poll, as higher fuel prices and Germany’s air traffic tax added almost 400 million euros of costs to the company’s bills for the year.

Revenue, however, was up almost 14 percent at 4.23 billion euros as Air Berlin raised prices and passenger numbers grew. ($1 = 0.7651 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan. Editing by Jane Merriman)