UPDATE 1-Air Berlin Q1 loss narrows to 103 mln euros

FRANKFURT, May 14 (Reuters) - German carrier Air Berlin’s said its first-quarter net loss narrowed to 103 million euros ($132 million), beating expectations, as a tax gain and cost-cutting measures helped offset a rising oil price.

Air Berlin said on Monday it had received a tax benefit of 50 million euros. Its loss compared with a forecast for 122 million euros in a Reuters poll, and came after a 121 million loss in the 2011 period.

Germany’s second-largest airline released key figures ahead of official results, set to be published on May 15.

“Despite considerable higher expenses as a result of rising oil prices in the relevant quarter, operating expenses increased by 1.5 percent only ... due to the successful implementation of the shape & size efficiency program,” the company said.

Air Berlin said earnings before interest and taxes narrowed to 149 million euros, from 188 million in the 2011 quarter. ($1 = 0.7789 euro) (Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by Dan Lalor)