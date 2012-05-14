FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Air Berlin Q1 loss narrows to 103 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 14, 2012 / 6:00 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Air Berlin Q1 loss narrows to 103 mln euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 EBIT loss narrows to 149 mln euros

* To post full earnings on May 15 (Adds detail, background)

FRANKFURT, May 14 (Reuters) - German carrier Air Berlin’s said its first-quarter net loss narrowed to 103 million euros ($132 million), beating expectations, as a tax gain and cost-cutting measures helped offset a rising oil price.

Air Berlin said on Monday it had received a tax benefit of 50 million euros. Its loss compared with a forecast for 122 million euros in a Reuters poll, and came after a 121 million loss in the 2011 period.

Germany’s second-largest airline released key figures ahead of official results, set to be published on May 15.

“Despite considerable higher expenses as a result of rising oil prices in the relevant quarter, operating expenses increased by 1.5 percent only ... due to the successful implementation of the shape & size efficiency program,” the company said.

Air Berlin said earnings before interest and taxes narrowed to 149 million euros, from 188 million in the 2011 quarter. ($1 = 0.7789 euro) (Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by Dan Lalor)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.