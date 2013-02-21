FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Air Berlin swings to 2012 net profit
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
February 21, 2013 / 7:51 PM / in 5 years

Air Berlin swings to 2012 net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - German carrier Air Berlin said on Thursday it swung to a 2012 net profit of 6.8 million euros ($9 million) from a 420.4 million euro loss in the previous year.

Germany’s second-largest airline said it gained 184.4 million euros from the sale of its 70 percent stake in the frequent flyer program ‘topbonus’ to Gulf carrier Etihad.

This resulted in 2012 earnings before interest and taxes(EBIT) of 70.2 million euros, compared with a 247 million euro operating loss in 2011.

Air Berlin said it will publish detailed results on March 20. ($1 = 0.7563 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.