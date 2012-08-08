FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
August 8, 2012 / 3:55 PM / in 5 years

Air Berlin Q2 loss widens on fuel costs, weak euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Air Berlin, the German airline partly owned by Gulf carrier Etihad, said on Wednesday that its second-quarter loss widened due to soaring fuel costs, the euro’s weakening against the U.S. dollar and a German air travel tax.

In the three months through June, Germany’s second-biggest airline after Lufthansa posted a net loss of 66.2 million euros ($81.8 million), compared with a year-earlier loss of 43.9 million.

Air Berlin, which has not posted an annual operating profit since 2007, is trying to shrink its way back to profitability after growing rapidly and racking up debt.

The carrier had equity of 101.3 million euros at the end of June. It also got a 162.9 million euros loan from Etihad, which owns almost a third of it, on June 30.

Air Berlin is due to publish full quarterly results on Aug. 15.

$1 = 0.8093 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan

