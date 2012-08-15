FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air Berlin CEO targets 2013 operating profit
August 15, 2012 / 9:41 AM / 5 years ago

Air Berlin CEO targets 2013 operating profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Loss-making German airline Air Berlin is still aiming to post an operating profit next year, although the road may be rocky, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

“We’re living in changeable times. Our industry is in a difficult place and we have to prepare ourselves for everything,” Hartmut Mehdorn said after the group reported full second quarter results.

The airline earlier on Wednesday said it would sell eight aircraft in a bid to improve its finances. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)

