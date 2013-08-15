FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Air Berlin signs deal on 11 aircraft with China's Minsheng
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 15, 2013 / 10:52 AM / 4 years ago

Air Berlin signs deal on 11 aircraft with China's Minsheng

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 15 (Reuters) - German airline Air Berlin said it signed a letter of intent to sell 11 new and used aircraft to Minsheng Commercial Aviation Limited.

The deal covers the sale and lease-back of five used Airbus A320 family aircraft owned by Air Berlin as well as deliveries of new Airbus A320 family aircraft and a new Boeing 737-800 aircraft in 2014, Air Berlin said on Thursday.

In addition, Minsheng - a unit of Chinese leasing company Minsheng Financial Leasing - will have the option to buy four Boeing 737s from Air Berlin and place them into the Chinese market, it said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.