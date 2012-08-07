FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air Berlin July passenger count down 5.9 percent
August 7, 2012 / 6:05 AM / 5 years ago

Air Berlin July passenger count down 5.9 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Air Berlin, the German airline partly owned by Gulf carrier Etihad, said passenger numbers fell 5.9 percent in July, with demand falling faster than it could cut capacity.

Germany’s second largest airline after Lufthansa carried 3.58 million passengers in July, it said on Tuesday.

Its load factor - how full its planes were - narrowed by 0.7 percentage points to 83.7 percent, while the number of seats it offered fell 5.1 percent.

Air Berlin has been trying to shrink itself back to profitability by cutting routes, seats and delaying plane orders. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)

