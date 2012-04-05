FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air Berlin March passenger count drops 1.1 pct
April 5, 2012

Air Berlin March passenger count drops 1.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 5 (Reuters) - Air Berlin, the German airline partly owned by Gulf carrier Etihad, said passenger numbers fell 1.1 percent in March, although it was able to fly with fuller planes in the month.

Germany’s second largest airline after Lufthansa carried 2.57 million passengers in March, it said on Thursday.

Its load factor - how full its planes were - climbed 4.4 percentage points to 78.1 percent, while the number of seats it offered fell 6.7 percent.

Air Berlin has been trying to shrink itself back to profitability by cutting routes, seats and delaying plane orders. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)

