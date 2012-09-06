FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Industrials
September 6, 2012 / 6:01 AM / 5 years ago

Air Berlin August passenger count drops 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Air Berlin, the German airline partly owned by Gulf carrier Etihad, said passenger numbers fell 5 percent in August, with demand falling faster than it could cut capacity.

Germany’s second largest airline after Lufthansa carried 3.57 million passengers in August, it said on Thursday.

Its load factor - how full its planes were - narrowed by 0.7 percentage points to 84.5 percent, while the number of seats it offered fell 4.2 percent.

Air Berlin has been trying to shrink itself back to profitability by cutting routes, seats and delaying plane orders. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Maria Sheahan)

