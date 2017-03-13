FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Airbnb has no plans for IPO yet - CEO Chesky
#Market News
March 13, 2017 / 6:27 PM / 5 months ago

Airbnb has no plans for IPO yet - CEO Chesky

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters) - Airbnb, the leading online marketplace for short-term lodging, has no specific plans yet to go public, its chief executive officer Brian Chesky said on Monday.

"We don’t have any announcement to make. We are working to make sure that the company is ready,” Chesky said at an event at the New York Exchange when asked about plans for an initial public offering.

“Our investors are very patient and none of them are anxious for us to go public,” he said, adding that the company doesn't need to raise more money.

Airbnb raised $1 billion in its latest round of funding, valuing the company at $31 billion. The company which operates in more than 65,000 cities worldwide turned profitable in the second quarter of 2016. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

