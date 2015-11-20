Airbnb raises $100 million in funding - WSJ

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Apartment-sharing startup Airbnb Inc said it raised over $100 million in a new round of funding, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The round was done at the same $25.5 billion valuation as the previous funding round over the summer, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1Xf3rh1)

Airbnb revenue doubled to $340 million in the third quarter, the Journal reported, citing an investor slide-deck presentation.

Priceline, Expedia and other travel companies have been facing increased pressure in their hotel bookings business from the rise of apartment-sharing startups such as Airbnb. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)