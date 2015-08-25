FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbnb to start collecting taxes in Paris
August 25, 2015 / 7:25 PM / 2 years ago

Airbnb to start collecting taxes in Paris

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Online home-rental marketplace Airbnb Inc said on Tuesday it would begin collecting and remitting tourist taxes from guests on behalf of rental apartments in Paris.

Airbnb, whose most popular city is Paris with more than 50,000 listings, said it would collect 0.83 euro ($0.95) per person per night for reservations made in Paris on or after Oct. 1. (bit.ly/1fEaxfZ)

The company, which matches people wishing to rent out all or part of their homes to temporary guests, said the tax process would gradually be extended to other cities across France.

Airbnb has been collecting and remitting hotel and tourist taxes from guests on behalf of hosts in U.S. cities San Francisco, Portland, Amsterdam, Philadelphia, Chicago, Malibu, San Jose, San Diego and Washington D.C.

$1 = 0.8754 euros Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
