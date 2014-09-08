FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Frankfurt Book Fair teams up with Airbnb
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 8, 2014 / 3:50 PM / 3 years ago

Frankfurt Book Fair teams up with Airbnb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Organisers of the Frankfurt Book Fair have teamed up with U.S. home-rental service Airbnb to provide accommodation for some of the hundreds of thousands of visitors it expects next month.

The organisers said on Monday Airbnb would offer more than 1,200 rooms during the fair, helping visitors combat a scarcity of accommodation and high prices.

The Frankfurt Book Fair is the world’s biggest book fair and a flagship event for the German city, attracting about 275,000 visitors annually to the city of about 700,000.

Airbnb, the six-year-old San Francisco start-up, which enables homeowners to rent out their homes for short term stays by marketing them online, has become a popular alternative to hotels, prompting opposition from the industry as well concerns in some quarters as to the impact it might have on the availability of homes for renting in the regular housing market. (1 US dollar = 0.7725 euro) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
