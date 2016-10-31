FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Airbnb, New York in talks to resolve rental law lawsuit -source
October 31, 2016 / 6:35 PM / 10 months ago

Airbnb, New York in talks to resolve rental law lawsuit -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Airbnb and New York state are in discussions to resolve a lawsuit brought by the company against a law it said could expose it to significant penalties for advertising short-term apartment rentals, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The potential accord was revealed after U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest in Manhattan canceled a hearing that had been set for Monday. The person said the hearing was adjourned so both sides could "work out a consensual resolution." (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
