Airbus says crashed A400M had triple engine failure
June 3, 2015 / 9:50 AM / 2 years ago

Airbus says crashed A400M had triple engine failure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - An A400M military transporter that crashed in Spain last month suffered a triple engine failure linked to suspected software problems, Airbus said on Wednesday.

Nations involved in Europe’s largest defence project have been told that the power froze, twice, on three out of four engines shortly after take-off, Airbus said in a statement.

It said that investigations had shown that this was linked to the same issue that caused Airbus to order checks on engine control software after the May 9 crash.

Officials have said the focus of the investigation involves software installation errors at the Spanish assembly plant. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Andrew Callus)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
