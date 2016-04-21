FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airbus to cut A380 output to 1.7 jets a month in 2017-sources
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 21, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

Airbus to cut A380 output to 1.7 jets a month in 2017-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 21 (Reuters) - Europe’s Airbus plans to cut production of its A380 superjumbo from 2017 as it struggles to revive sales of the world’s largest passenger jet, two industry sources said.

It has told its supply chain to slow production to support the assembly of 1.7 aircraft a month from next year, compared with production of just over 2 a month now, the sources said.

The exact month in which the slowdown would be felt in the Toulouse assembly plant was not immediately clear.

Airbus declined to comment on talks with suppliers.

“We can’t comment on any discussions which may or may not have happened,” a spokesman said. (Reporting by Tim Hepher ; Editing by Matthias Blamont)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.