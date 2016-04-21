Airbus to cut A380 output to 1.7 jets a month in 2017-sources

PARIS, April 21 (Reuters) - Europe’s Airbus plans to cut production of its A380 superjumbo from 2017 as it struggles to revive sales of the world’s largest passenger jet, two industry sources said.

It has told its supply chain to slow production to support the assembly of 1.7 aircraft a month from next year, compared with production of just over 2 a month now, the sources said.

The exact month in which the slowdown would be felt in the Toulouse assembly plant was not immediately clear.

Airbus declined to comment on talks with suppliers.

“We can’t comment on any discussions which may or may not have happened,” a spokesman said. (Reporting by Tim Hepher ; Editing by Matthias Blamont)