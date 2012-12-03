FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar upgrades A350 order to larger models -sources
#Market News
December 3, 2012 / 1:15 PM / 5 years ago

Qatar upgrades A350 order to larger models -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways is set to upgrade an order for 20 Airbus A350 aircraft to larger variants, almost doubling its order for the largest type which competes with Boeing’s 777 mini-jumbo, aviation sources said on Monday.

Qatar is expected to upgrade its order for the large A350-1000 variant to 37 planes from 20 and to increase its order for the base model, the A350-900, by three planes to 43.

However this means scrapping an order for the A350-800, the smallest version of the carbon-composite jetliner series.

Airbus declined comment. Qatar Airways was not immediately available for comment.

Airbus has been campaigning for a second airline endorsement for the A350-1000 after a sales drought ended with a $4 billion order from Cathay Pacific in July.

