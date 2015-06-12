Airbus to certify and deliver A320Neo this year as planned

PARIS, June 12 (Reuters) - Airbus will certify and deliver its revamped A320neo aircraft as planned this year, the planemaker’s chief Fabrice Bregier said at a conference organised by La Tribune on Friday.

“The small hurdles we faced on test flights a few weeks ago...have been identified, will soon be addressed and I confirm that we are still within the timetable to certify and deliver the first planes this year,” Bregier said. (Reporting by Cyril altmeyer, Tim Hepher, Writing by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Leigh Thomas)