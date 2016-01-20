FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airbus delivers first revamped A320 to Lufthansa
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 20, 2016 / 3:48 PM / 2 years ago

Airbus delivers first revamped A320 to Lufthansa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Jan 20 (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus said on Wednesday it had delivered the first A320neo, a fuel-efficient upgrade of its best-selling jetliner, to German carrier Lufthansa.

The delivery marks the culmination of a five-year plan to give a new lease of life to its profitable A320 narrowbody jet family by revamping it with new engines.

Both Airbus and its U.S. rival Boeing triggered thousands of new orders and dampened sales of new entrants to the global jet market by refreshing their short-haul models.

The jet was delivered in Hamburg, Germany, after a delay of three weeks caused by what Airbus officials described as problems with documentation for a new generation of engines, made by United Technologies unit Pratt & Whitney.

The plane is also offered with alternative engines supplied by French-American joint-venture CFM International, owned by Safran and General Electric. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.