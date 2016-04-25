FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airbus A320neo has hydraulic noise, temp problems -sources
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

Airbus A320neo has hydraulic noise, temp problems -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 25 (Reuters) - Airbus is facing a second category of technical problems with some of its family of A320neo aircraft on top of previously reported engine glitches that have delayed deliveries of its latest medium-haul jet, industry sources said on Monday.

The problems are related to the hydraulic systems and particularly an increased noise created by a hydraulic pump when taxiing on one engine, they said.

Some planes are also affected by excess temperature in the hydraulic system, which can be a nuisance in hot climates, they added.

Speaking separately in Dubai, Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said the aircraft had issues “with the hydraulic system and the software”.

Airbus reiterated any glitches would be resolved by the summer. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Brian Love)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.