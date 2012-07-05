FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus delays A400M certification after engine snag
July 5, 2012 / 11:11 AM / in 5 years

Airbus delays A400M certification after engine snag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 5 (Reuters) - Airbus has pushed back civil certification of the A400M airlifter by at least a month to late August or early September after the latest problems with its huge turboprop engines, the manager of Europe’s largest defence project said.

Military certification will take place in the fourth quarter, Cedric Gautier told reporters on Thursday.

Both steps are necessary to allow the EADS subsidiary to deliver Europe’s new troop carrier to its first customer, France, by the turn of the year, which is the target for deliveries following a four-year development delay.

The French Senate said earlier it did not expect further delays in the 20-billion-euro airplane’s delivery schedule.

