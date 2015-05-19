FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airbus orders checks on A400M engine control system after crash
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 19, 2015 / 10:11 AM / 2 years ago

Airbus orders checks on A400M engine control system after crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 19 (Reuters) - Airbus Defence & Space asked nations operating the A400M military transport aircraft to carry out checks on an engine control system following a recent fatal crash in Spain.

Confirming the checks, reported earlier by Reuters, Airbus said it had issued an alert to operators asking them to examine the ‘Electronic Control Unit’ before the next flight and to conduct other checks whenever this item or an engine is replaced in future.

The unit helps to control the West’s largest turboprop engines and is part of a suite of engine and monitoring systems that were partly blamed for delays and cost overruns in building Europe’s new troop and cargo carrier.

Four crew members died when the aircraft crashed near Seville, Spain, during a pre-delivery test flight on May 9. (Reporting by Tim Hepher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.