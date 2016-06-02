FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany to demand damages from Airbus for A400M delays
June 2, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

Germany to demand damages from Airbus for A400M delays

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 2 (Reuters) - Germany will demand damages from Airbus Group for delays in deliveries of its A400M transport plane, Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

The German government also expects Airbus to provide a comprehensive plan on how the company plans to deal with the problems in the A400M programme, the minister added.

She said that the government was exploring options to bridge-gap the delays.

Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders said on Wednesday he could not say if Airbus would meet its original target of delivering 20 or more A400M planes this year.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Joseph Nasr

