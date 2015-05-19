FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus to order engine-related checks after A400M crash -sources
May 19, 2015 / 9:15 AM / 2 years ago

Airbus to order engine-related checks after A400M crash -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 19 (Reuters) - Airbus Defence & Space plans to ask nations operating the A400M military transport aircraft to carry out checks related to its turboprop engines following a recent fatal crash in Spain, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The advisory comes after the discovery of a potential anomaly in the interface between the plane’s turboprop engines and the rest of the cargo aircraft, the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Airbus had no immediate comment.

The A400M has been delivered so far to Britain, France, Germany, Turkey and Malaysia and was developed at a cost of 20 billion euros in Europe’s largest single defence project. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Leila Abboud)

