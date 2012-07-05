FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France panel wary on A400M engines amid new glitch
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 5, 2012 / 9:51 AM / 5 years ago

France panel wary on A400M engines amid new glitch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 5 (Reuters) - A French Senate committee on Thursday flagged continued engine problems on Europe’s A400M army plane as manufacturer Airbus confirmed a Reuters report that it take a reduced role at next week’s Farnborough Airshow due to fresh glitches.

The panel which has been investigating delays and overruns in Europe’s largest defence project said engine problems on the 20-billion-euro aircraft should be kept under close surveillance but that it did not expect further slippage in deliveries.

Airbus confirmed it had cancelled the A4000M’s flying display at the biggest aerospace event for the second year after further problems with the engines, repeating last year’s last-minute decision to leave it parked it during the Paris Air Show.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.