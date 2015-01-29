FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus A400M project in 'critical situation' - staff letter
January 29, 2015 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

Airbus A400M project in 'critical situation' - staff letter

PARIS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The Airbus A400M programme is in a “critical” situation and will be kept under close review, the head of Airbus Defence & Space said in a letter to the European aerospace group’s staff on Thursday.

Describing the management changes announced by Airbus Group following new delays to the military aircraft, Bernhard Gewert said, “Additionally, and due to the critical situation of the programme, a monitoring board will be established under my lead to ensure a close link with our key customers.”

“We apologise to our customers for the delayed deliveries and performance shortfalls. They will be rigorously addressed and we will do our utmost to overcome them,” Gewert said in the letter, according to a person familiar with its contents.

Airbus Group shares were down 1.5 percent. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Leigh Thomas)

