November 12, 2012 / 11:01 AM / 5 years ago

Libya's Afriqiyah Airways buys 4 more Airbus A350s

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Libyan carrier Afriqiyah Airways has ordered four Airbus A350-900 XWB aircraft, the European planemaker said on Monday, in a deal worth $1.1 billion at list prices.

The airline has also converted a previous order for six A350-800s into the larger A350-900 model. The total order for 10 A350-900s is worth $2.8 billion at list prices.

“These aircraft will be operated on new routes the carrier will open to destinations in the U.S., the Middle East and Asia,” Airbus said in a statement.

