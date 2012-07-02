Airbus confirms plans to open U.S. assembly line

MOBILE, Alabama, July 2 (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus confirmed plans on Monday to build its first assembly plant in the United States, marking an aggressive foray into the world’s busiest aviation market and the home turf of rival Boeing Co.

The world’s largest commercial jetmaker, an EADS unit, said the Mobile, Alabama plant would build up to 50 A320-family jets annually within two years of its 2016 opening and provide 1,000 jobs. It is the second Airbus plant outside Europe after China.

Analysts said the move, leaked last week, could reshape the U.S. aerospace industry and boost manufacturing on the Gulf Coast. But Boeing says the move should not distract attention from controversial European subsidies received by Airbus.