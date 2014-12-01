FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Brazil's Azul orders 35 Airbus jets worth $3.6 bln
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 1, 2014 / 10:40 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Azul orders 35 Airbus jets worth $3.6 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

PARIS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Azul Linhas Aereas has placed a firm order for 35 A320neo narrow-body aircraft, Europe’s Airbus said on Monday.

The order, worth $3.6 billion at list prices, comes on top of 28 A320neo jets that the airline is leasing, it said.

The airline has selected engines made by CFM International, co-owned by General Electric and Safran.

Brazil’s third-biggest airline unveiled plans in April to add 11 Airbus wide-body jets to start service to the United States from early 2015.

Airbus said on Monday these aircraft would be leased and the number of planes earmarked for international routes now stood at 12 - initially seven A330-200s, followed by five A350-900s. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.