FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airbus confident A350 will overcome doubts-FT
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 25, 2012 / 1:41 AM / 5 years ago

Airbus confident A350 will overcome doubts-FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Airbus’s revised target to deliver its new widebody A350 passenger jet during the first half of 2014 is “challenging” but “achievable”, the company’s CEO Fabrice Bregier told the Financial Times on Monday.

Bregier said he believed the A350 would not suffer the three-year delay that Boeing’s widebody 787 encountered before reaching its first customer.

Airbus would “ better, let’s put it this way, on the A350 than the market consensus believes we will do,” he was quoted as saying.

Airbus’ A350 programme has already been subject to two delays, pushing back the timetable for delivering the new jet to its first customer from the middle of 2013 to potentially the middle of 2014, partly because of problems with component suppliers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.