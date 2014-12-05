FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus won 1,328 orders in Jan-Nov
December 5, 2014 / 9:00 AM / 3 years ago

Airbus won 1,328 orders in Jan-Nov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Airbus won 1,328 aircraft orders between January and November, the European planemaker said on Friday.

After adjusting for cancellations, Airbus posted net orders of 1,031 aircraft during the same period.

It delivered 554 jets in the first 11 months of 2014.

On Thursday, Boeing reported a cumulative total of 1,380 gross orders between Jan 1 and Dec 2.

After adjusting for cancellations, the U.S. planemaker’s net orders stood at 1,274 aircraft during that period.

It delivered a total of 647 aircraft in the first 11 calendar months. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Editing by Tim Hepher)

