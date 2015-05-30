FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus sees "several hundred" orders at Paris Airshow
May 30, 2015

Airbus sees "several hundred" orders at Paris Airshow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 30 (Reuters) - Airbus could announce “several hundred” airplane orders at the June 15-21 Paris Airshow, Fabrice Bregier, chief executive of the planemaking unit of Airbus Group, said on Saturday.

Interviewed on French tv news channel i-Tele, he also defended the slow-selling A380 superjumbo and said the world’s largest airliner would attract more buyers due to the rapid growth expected in air travel, especially in Asia.

While the 544-seat airliner’s design will evolve in the future, radical changes are “not currently on the agenda,” Bregier said.

Airbus is weighing up a request by Dubai’s Emirates, the largest A380 operator, to update the plane with new engines. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Michel Rose)

