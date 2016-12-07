FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus set to win Canadian deal for search-and-rescue aircraft -source
#Market News
December 7, 2016 / 5:38 PM / 9 months ago

Airbus set to win Canadian deal for search-and-rescue aircraft -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Canada is set to select Airbus Group to provide search-and-rescue (SAR) aircraft, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, with Airbus beating Italy's Leonardo in winning the deal.

A formal decision on the matter is expected on Thursday. Airbus Group and Leonardo both declined to comment on the situation.

Airbus Group SE's C-295 and Leonardo Aircraft's C-27J Spartan had emerged as the front-runners for the Canadian contract, estimated in media reports to be worth about C$ 3 billion ($2.3 billion).

The Canadian government has said the SAR aircraft procurement will allow the Royal Canadian Air Force to replace its current fixed-wing fleet of six CC-115 Buffalo aircraft and 13 CC-130H Hercules aircraft that are being used in Canada for search-and-rescue missions.

$1 = 1.3249 Canadian dollars Reporting by Tim Hepher and Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Andrew Callus and Sudip Kar-Gupta

