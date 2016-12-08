FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Airbus says Canada picks C295W planes for search and rescue fleet
#Market News
December 8, 2016 / 2:26 PM / 8 months ago

Airbus says Canada picks C295W planes for search and rescue fleet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Canada has selected the Airbus C295W aircraft for its fixed-wing search and rescue programme, the European company said on Thursday.

The Royal Canadian Air Force will purchase 16 aircraft to be modified for search and rescue as well as service support, it said in a statement.

Airbus Group had competed with Leonardo of Italy for the Canadian contract, estimated in media reports to be worth about C$3 billion ($2.3 billion).

The specially adapted tactical military transporter aircraft will be delivered starting three years after the contract is formally awarded, Airbus said. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

