AIRSHOW-China's BOC orders 25 Airbus A320 planes- source
September 25, 2013

AIRSHOW-China's BOC orders 25 Airbus A320 planes- source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 25 (Reuters) - China’s BOC Aviation has ordered 25 A320 jets from Airbus, a source with knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Wednesday.

Airbus and BOC could not be reached immediately for comment.

BOC Aviation is the aircraft leasing arm of Bank of China .

Airbus raised its long-term jet demand forecast on Tuesday, saying the world would need to double its fleet as cities expand and Asia’s increasingly affluent middle class takes to the skies. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Jonathan Standing; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
