FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China may buy 50-70 Airbus A330 jets -sources
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 23, 2015 / 3:17 PM / 2 years ago

China may buy 50-70 Airbus A330 jets -sources

Tim Hepher, John Irish

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 23 (Reuters) - Airbus is in talks to sell some 50-70 A330 wide-body jets to China as part of plans to set up a new industrial plant in the world’s fastest-growing aviation market, sources familiar with the discussions said on Tuesday.

Airbus has been negotiating for about 18 months to establish an A330 cabin-completion centre in China alongside its existing final assembly plant for smaller A320 jets at the northern port city of Tianjin.

The deals could be signed during a visit to Toulouse by Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang on July 1, senior French sources said, though industry watchers note that there have been false starts in the long-awaited planes and investment package.

Airbus declined to comment. (Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.