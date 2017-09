HAMBURG, May 31 (Reuters) - The head of planemaker Airbus dampened expectations on Tuesday of a rapid decision to develop a larger version of the A350 aircraft, saying the European company would have to be careful not to divert sales from an existing model.

Fabrice Bregier, president and CEO of the planemaking unit of Airbus Group, said it would be “very optimistic” to expect a decision in time for the Farnborough Airshow in July. (Reporting by Tim Hepher. Editing by Jane Merriman)