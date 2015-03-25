FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airbus sells further 15 pct stake in Dassault Aviation
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#New Issues News
March 25, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

Airbus sells further 15 pct stake in Dassault Aviation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 25 (Reuters) - Airbus Group said it is selling a further 15 percent stake in business and fighter jet maker Dassault Aviation as it continues to unwind its 16-year-old link to its defence market rival.

The move will see Airbus’ stake drop to around 27 percent from 42 percent, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Dassault Aviation, which has asked Euronext to suspend trading in its shares, said it will take part in the placement by purchasing a maximum of 5 percent of its share capital at a maximum price of 980 euros a share.

Airbus already cut its stake from 46.3 percent to 42.1 percent in November, saying then that it would make its “best efforts” to sell up to a further 10 percent of Dassault Aviation by June 30, 2015, in one or more placements. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.