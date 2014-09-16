FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airbus to sell units in review of defence and space division
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 16, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

Airbus to sell units in review of defence and space division

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN/PARIS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Airbus Group unveiled plans on Tuesday to sell half a dozen units as it focuses its Defence and Space division on the core activities of warplanes, missiles, launchers and satellites.

Announcing the results of a portfolio review, Europe’s largest aerospace group said it would sell its Professional Mobile Radio secure communications assets and consider selling commercial and non-governmental satellite activities.

It also confirmed plans to sell a 49-percent stake in submarine supplier Atlas Elektronik and said it would seek buyers for systems and software company ESG and three smaller units: U.S.-based environmental systems supplier Fairchild Controls, German cabin simulator maker Rostock System-Technik and AvDef, a small aviation company in southern France.

For its remaining security and defence electronics businesses, “further industrial alternatives will be explored” to encourage growth, Airbus Group said in a statement.

The move comes weeks after a reorganization of space launcher activities jointly with France’s Safran and leaves Airbus Group’s share of the Eurofighter and MBDA missile consortia, as well its own A400M airlifter, at the centre of a non-jetliner portfolio focused on aeronautics and space. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold, Tim Hepher; Editing by Andrew Callus)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.