FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airbus CEO Bregier says deliveries on target
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 7, 2015 / 9:25 AM / 2 years ago

Airbus CEO Bregier says deliveries on target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOULOUSE, France, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Airbus is on track to meet its delivery targets this year despite delays at cabin suppliers, Fabrice Bregier, head of the European planemaker, told reporters on Wednesday.

The Airbus A350-1000 aircraft is on track for its first delivery in mid-2017, Bregier said, adding that output for its latest family of wide-body planes would reach 10 a month by the end of 2018.

The CEO of the division of Airbus Group added that talks with Canadian planemaker Bombardier were “no longer a point of interest”, declining further comment.

Airbus on Tuesday called off talks with Bombardier over propping up the troubled CSeries jet, leaving the Canadian company facing dwindling options to keep alive its dream of competing in the aerospace big league. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Writing by James Regan; Editing by Brian Love)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.