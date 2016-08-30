FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus on course for record deliveries in August - CEO
August 30, 2016 / 7:10 PM / a year ago

Airbus on course for record deliveries in August - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Airbus delivered more aircraft in August than for the same period in any previous year, its top planemaking executive said on Tuesday: a breakthrough that improves its chances of meeting this year's targets after earlier delays in receiving parts.

Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of a meeting of French business leaders, Fabrice Bregier did not give numbers for total deliveries, which have not yet been completed, but said Airbus had hit a crucial target of 6 A350 deliveries this month.

"We tend to deliver a lot of planes in the last few days of the month, but what I can already tell you is that it will be the best month of August in Airbus's history, in terms of the number of planes delivered," said Bregier, who is president and chief executive of the planemaking unit of Airbus Group. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Bate Felix)

