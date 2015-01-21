UPDATE 1-Planemaker ATR says higher deliveries to boost 2015 sales

(Adds order forecast)

PARIS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Regional planemaker ATR, an Airbus and Finmeccanica joint venture, said on Wednesday it expects turnover to rise this year towards $2 billion as it delivers more planes.

The manufacturer of turboprop aircraft said 2014 turnover climbed to $1.8 billion from $1.63 billion a year earlier as deliveries rose to 83 from 74. Aircraft orders increased to 160 from 157, ATR said.

“This financial performance will continue its upward trend in 2015, to tend to the ambitious figure of $2 billion, due notably to the even higher delivery forecasts,” ATR said in a statement.

ATR said it would continue its production increase this year, with the expectation of exceeding 100 deliveries in 2016. The company ended 2014 with an order backlog of 280 aircraft.

ATR Chief Executive Patrick de Castelbajac said he expected new orders to drop this year, partly as the slump in oil prices reduces customers’ immediate need to buy new, more fuel efficient turboprop aircraft.

“This year we will sell less aircraft, and the target for us will be we’ll try to maintain the backlog,” the CEO told a news conference. The bulk of an aircraft’s price is typically paid on delivery.

“When you sell an aircraft, you sell it for roughly 25 years ... The trend is still that the fuel price will go up.” (Reporting by James Regan and Cyril Altmeyer; editing by Blaise Robinson and David Clarke)