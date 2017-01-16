FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Saudi's flynas orders 80 Airbus A320neos, including upgrade
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 16, 2017 / 10:17 AM / 7 months ago

Saudi's flynas orders 80 Airbus A320neos, including upgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH/DUBAI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian budget carrier flynas is buying 80 Airbus A320neo narrow body jets in a deal worth $8.6 billion that includes upgrading an earlier order, it said on Monday.

The airline has placed a new order for 60 A320neos and upgraded an existing order for 20 current model A320s to neos, an Airbus spokesperson confirmed.

The agreement includes purchasing options for a further 40 A320neo jets, flynas said in a statement.

Flynas shareholder Kingdom Holding said on Jan. 11 the carrier had agreed to an $8.6 bln order with Airbus.

Reuters reported on Jan. 10 flynas and Airbus had reached an agreement for an order of over 60 A320neos. (Reporting by Nael Shyoukhi in Riyadh and Alexander Cornwell in Dubai)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.