FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Airbus finalises deal to sell more than 60 jets to Saudi's flynas -sources
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
January 10, 2017 / 2:02 PM / 7 months ago

Airbus finalises deal to sell more than 60 jets to Saudi's flynas -sources

Alexander Cornwell

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Airbus has finalised an agreement to sell more than 60 jets to Saudi Arabian budget carrier flynas, according to industry sources.

The order from flynas is expected to cover over 60 A320neo narrow body jets, one of the sources with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters.

Including purchasing options, the agreement includes 100 A320neos, sources said.

An order for 60 A320neos would be worth $6.4 billion at list prices.

Airbus and flynas declined to comment. (Reporting Alexander Cornwell in Dubai; Additional reporting by Tim Hepher in Paris; Editing by Susan Fenton)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.