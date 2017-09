LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Airbus revised higher its long-term demand forecast by 3.6 percent on Tuesday, saying the aviation industry would need 29,226 new passenger and freight jets worth $4.4 trillion over the next 20 years, led by growth in Asia.

The new 20-year forecast includes 28,355 passenger jets, up 3.7 percent from its previous estimate a year ago, and 871 freighters, up 1.6 percent.