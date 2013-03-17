FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus to sign "major industrial deal" - govt
March 17, 2013

PARIS, March 17 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande will meet Airbus president Fabrice Bregier on Monday to discuss “a major industrial deal,” Hollande’s office said in a statement on Sunday.

“It’s a new deal,” said a source close to the Elysee presidential palace, who declined to give any details.

Industry sources have been expecting Airbus, part of European aerospace group EADS, to announce a significant order from an Asian buyer.

The deal will be signed at the launch of France’s “Industry Week,” which is held March 18-24, the statement said.

