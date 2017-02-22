FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2017

Germany says important Airbus resolves problems with A400M

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 22 (Reuters) - A German Defence Ministry spokesman said on Wednesday it was important that Airbus resolves problems with the A400M military aircraft programme, which has suffered delays.

"It is important that the manufacturer resolves the current problems in the programme," a ministry spokesman said, adding that the government was in talks with Airbus about the A400M.

The comments came after Airbus called for new talks with European governments to ease "heavy penalties" for delays to its A400M military aircraft. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Michael Nienaber)

