Germany: still ready to talk with Airbus on fought-over loan
August 30, 2013 / 8:56 AM / in 4 years

Germany: still ready to talk with Airbus on fought-over loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Germany’s government is still ready to negotiate with Airbus about a development loan of more than 600 million euros to the European planemaker, the economy ministry said on Friday, after a newspaper reported that talks had failed.

“The economy ministry remains willing to talk. We expect that a constructive solution is possible,” the ministry said in a statement. “Airbus has committed to strengthening the research and development capacities in Germany. The economy ministry is awaiting concrete proposals and their implementation.”

Earlier, German daily Die Welt quoted from a report that Airbus sent to Germany’s federal states that the long-lasting talks had “realistically speaking finally failed”.

Airbus declined comment on the newspaper report.

